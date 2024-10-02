Opinion
An India-US pact on electronics would benefit both countries. Now's the time.
Summary
- Collaboration on electronics system design and manufacturing could help diversify global supply chains, foster innovation and technology transfers, boost trade and investment, and create jobs in India and the US.
A pioneer of India’s software industry asked me some time ago if this was the ‘Y2K moment’ for Indian electronics hardware. My answer was an emphatic ‘yes.’ It is all the more evident today. India is poised to be a full-stack player.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more