Elephants can learn to dance by emulating what cheetahs do well
Summary
- Large corporations can learn from nimble startups and create an ownership mindset to gain advantages.
It is the age of startups in India, with entrepreneurs celebrated as they embody the spirit of New India. Large corporations are the economy’s mainstay, but are perceived to be steady and slow. In the corporate savanna, large corporates are elephants compared to the startup cheetahs. Let’s explore what the former can learn from the trendy.