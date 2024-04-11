Elephants can learn to dance by emulating what cheetahs do well

Organization-first approach: In the early stage of a startup, the founder knows everything about the company and takes all decisions. As it gets larger and some functions get established, the founder remains the focal point who resolves every conflict—implicitly or explicitly making trade-offs that decisions may involve—optimizing for the overall organizational objective. In large organizations, it is impossible for one person to decide everything, and hence structures get created. Unfortunately, most structures have implicit (if not explicit) incentives for people to optimize for the silo and not the whole. Creating autonomous mini businesses within a larger entity can mimic aspects of startup culture, granting both independence and accountability to different parts of a large company. One must be thoughtful in creating these structures, so that they truly solve business problems and are fit for purpose, and not force-fit business-unit structures where they don’t make sense.