Elevating consumer protection on G20 agenda for a balanced future
PM Modi's emphasis on balanced global commerce and consumer-centric policies reflects a comprehensive understanding of the intricate dynamics that drive today's economies
In spite of the fact that consumer protection did not feature in the G20 deliberations in India this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not allow it to slip through the cracks. Addressing the B20 summit on 27 August, he called for businesses to care for their consumers and also organise an International Consumer Care Day.