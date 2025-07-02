Mint Quick Edit | Can India’s ELI scheme generate 35 million jobs?
Summary
The Union cabinet has approved an outlay of ₹1 trillion for employment-linked incentives aimed at job generation. Now let’s see if it can alter the recruitment appetite of businesses.
Having been announced in the budget, India’s employment-linked incentive scheme (ELI) now seems ready for roll- out. On Tuesday, the Union cabinet approved an outlay of ₹1 trillion for it with the aim of creating as many as 35 million jobs over two years.
