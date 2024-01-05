Elite American universities are mostly overrated

Signalling is a powerful economic idea. When you enter an economic transaction, such as hiring a recent graduate, you don’t always have complete information. Will they be smart, productive, collegial? How do you know? You look for certain signals. Economists debate whether college has any economic value: Does it teach valuable skills? Or is just a signal that this person had the discipline and maturity to sit through four years of classes? Going to an elite school always signalled something extra: unusual brilliance, perhaps, or just good connections. Either way, the degree saved employers time and energy on screening candidates. The signal was always imperfect, but in the last few decades, it became more valuable and less accurate. When fewer Americans went to college, getting into a top school was hard but not impossible. Three decades ago, Harvard accepted 10% to 15% of all applicants. Now its acceptance rate is under 4%. As the numbers grew, competition for the few spots at an elite university intensified. Add a superstar economy that bestowed extreme riches on a few people who went to the right colleges, and the signal became more valuable still. It did not matter that going to Harvard or Yale did not guarantee financial success, much less happiness. Having that name on your resume counted. The signal was also valuable socially, for networking or dating.

