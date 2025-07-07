Mint Quick Edit: Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ has spotted a gap in US politics
Summary
There’s space for a fiscally responsible voice and Musk’s America Party seems keen to stir a rebellion on the right, but his business interests could get in the way of his political venture.
Billionaire Elon Musk is not about to exit US politics. Over the weekend, he launched the America Party to take on both the Republican and Democratic parties.
