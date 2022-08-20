Elon Musk can make an even smarter bid now

Indonesia has long been notorious for maddening bureaucratic hurdles to foreign business. Jokowi has spent much of his presidency trying with mixed results to lower barriers to investment. The government has overhauled regulations and laid out policies for EVs, making it simpler for them to be produced locally. There are now fiscal and non-fiscal incentives in place like tax deductions and holidays on EV-related materials and machinery, certifications and preferential financing rates. All told, the comprehensive plan smooths the way for foreign players. Consumers are being encouraged to buy green cars, helping to create a local market.