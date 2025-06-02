X factor: The rise and fall of Elon Musk as a political figure
The billionaire’s association with Trump and DOGE was widely watched. As he returns to his business empire, the legacy of his short but eventful stint in politics may be a cautionary model for other billionaires.
Elon Musk has officially resigned from the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Although his role was only temporary and departure was not surprising, it follows his criticism of President Donald Trump’s tax bill. The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ would not improve America’s finances, he said, and will undermine his efforts to cut back on unnecessary government spending. Was there a clear divide between Trump and Musk?