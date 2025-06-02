X factor: The rise and fall of Elon Musk as a political figure

Frankly, Musk’s accountability has been non-existent, his loyalties seem inconsistent and his political intentions unclear. Trump might be well aware of this. Musk stood for six hours to shake hands with Democrat Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. In 2014, Musk described himself as “somewhere in the middle, fiscally conservative and socially liberal." He even advocated that Trump “hang up his hat and sail into sunset" in 2022, arguing that he was too old to seek re-election. But then he started to tilt Republican.