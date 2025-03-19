Is privatizing US public services the ulterior motive of Elon Musk’s DOGE?
Summary
- Turning essential state-run services over to the private sector has begun to look like the agenda of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. But Trump supporters are likely to be the hardest hit by it.
US Republicans have long thought that what the federal government does can be done better, faster or cheaper by the private sector. So it should not shock anyone that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently revealed a larger agenda that sheds light on the Trump administration’s seemingly indiscriminate cuts to federal workers and agencies. President Donald Trump’s overarching goal, Bessent said, is to “reprivatize the economy."