Is privatizing US public services the ulterior motive of Elon Musk’s DOGE?

Yet, cuts like these will create considerable disruption to American life, particularly the parts of the country where Trump is most popular. Norman Ornstein, a political analyst at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said he has never seen efforts so rapid and widespread. “The people who will suffer the most damage are in red states," he told me. “But we are going to start seeing horror stories all over the country. People who don’t think government does anything for them will discover what it means when there is no more safety net, no protections, no more Stage 4 clinical trials because private companies won’t fund them."