Crystal ball: Musk’s forecast of nobody needing to work looks flaky but Keynes' life of leisure doesn’t

According to Musk, since everyone will have access to this magic genie, AI will act as a kind of leveller. But didn’t he tell Twitter employees in November 2022 to be ready for 80-hour workweeks amid a tumultuous start to his leadership at the company? More recently, Tesla announced Musk’s $1 trillion pay package (though payable only if some targets are met). And how challenging will it be to develop an AI that’s “maximally truth-seeking?”