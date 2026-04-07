Elon Musk has predicted that in 10 to 20 years, work will become optional. He has done this umpteen times—in response to a New York Times article about Amazon, at a US-Saudi investment forum, in a conversation with Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, at Viva Technology 2024 in Paris and the 2023 AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park.
Crystal ball: Musk’s forecast of nobody needing to work looks flaky but Keynes' life of leisure doesn’t
SummaryLooking a century ahead, Keynes foresaw rising incomes, better living standards and more time for leisure. This looks far more plausible by 2030 than a jobless future that Elon Musk says AI and clever robots will deliver. Here’s why.
Elon Musk has predicted that in 10 to 20 years, work will become optional. He has done this umpteen times—in response to a New York Times article about Amazon, at a US-Saudi investment forum, in a conversation with Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, at Viva Technology 2024 in Paris and the 2023 AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park.
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