Dilip Cherian: Grok goes the weasel as Musk’s Tesla comes rolling in
Summary
- Microblog platform X’s legal skirmish with India’s government could be part of a Trojan Horse strategy aimed at brand salience for X and Grok. It may also be part of a wider plan. Either way, testing times lie ahead.
When an article in the New Yorker opined that, “Focusing on the spectacle at the expense of understanding what Trump and his allies are actually doing has led to some of the most epically wrong things in the history of American politics," Susan Glasser was obviously not even thinking about an imminent battle between the Donald Trump-backed but Elon Musk-owned AI handmaiden (a descriptor the US president might like) Grok and the government of India.