Dilip Cherian: Grok goes the weasel as Musk’s Tesla comes rolling in

But platforms pushing back is not exactly welcomed by the Indian powers that be. They consider it far more than just being impetuous or tone deaf to the needs of policymakers. The response can be harsh, even if kept out of the public domain, and is usually sufficient to stifle the audacity of those attempting to question the regulatory framework set up by those exclusively entitled to take key decisions on behalf of the public. Combining the roles of coach and referee is something that officials are used to doing. But this is unlikely to happen in this particular case. Musk, after all, is that mythical Player One we were taught to dread. And he evidently hates to back down, let alone back off.