Elon Musk has found running Twitter isn't rocket science
- It seems the management skills that made a success out of SpaceX and Starlink might not be a good fit with a social media platform.
PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, The Boring Company: Elon Musk has been associated with a string of hi-tech companies, each of which has broken new ground. His ability to drive talented teams of engineers to “imagineer" new things catapulted him to #1 in global rich persons lists. Forbes estimated Musk was worth $304 bn plus hundreds of millions in change in January 2022.