Elon Musk has found running Twitter isn’t rocket science

There was a generic pullback across stock markets as the Fed raised US interest rates. But the Nasdaq 100, which tracks tech stocks, has fallen by less than 1 per cent since Oct 27, while Tesla has nosedived 33 per cent. Musk has had to face questions from Tesla investors and there are rumours of arguments with Tesla Board members with speculation that he is under pressure from Tesla’s board to pull back from Twitter. The car maker faces increasing competition as others move into the electric vehicle space and the launch of new models has been delayed. It is also contending with safety issues centred on its driver assistance system (which is touted as making it autonomous).

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}