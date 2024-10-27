Opinion
Musk’s humanoid robots are here but they won’t help around the house
Summary
- While technology has facilitated improved dexterity in robots like Tesla’s Optimus, making it a marketable household product remains a challenge. These machines would be great productivity boosters for factories and retailers, though.
Optimus, the humanoid robot that Elon Musk claims will do household chores and cure poverty, was a hit at Tesla’s recent product launch.
