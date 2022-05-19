Elon Musk is playing an old and dangerous game on Twitter

Suppose news comes out that a middling company is about to be acquired by a turnaround superstar, its share price goes up, the takeover news turns out to be a false alarm, the price falls and it turns out whoever had put out the news had made a neat pile shorting the stock (a short sale is one in which you sell a stock you do not have, expecting the price to fall by the time you have to make delivery of the shares – you have sold when the price was high and buy the shares at a lower price to make good on the delivery, the difference between the selling and buying prices being your profit). This, too, would transparently qualify as market manipulation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}