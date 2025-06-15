Manu Joseph: What Elon Musk can learn from the ‘richest man ever’
Before Elon Musk became the richest man in the world, there was Jacob Fugger, a 16th-century banker worth $400 billion in today's money. But unlike Musk, Fugger knew the limits of his power and would not have picked a fight with US President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man among those whose wealth is known, recently found himself in a rare spot for someone of his influence: overplaying his hand. In a public spat with Donald Trump, Musk denounced the American president, suggested he should be impeached and even floated a serious allegation involving the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking minors. Musk also claimed his money helped Trump win the presidency.