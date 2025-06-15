Manu Joseph: What Elon Musk can learn from the ‘richest man ever’

In today’s money, Fugger’s wealth would be worth some $400 billion dollars in hard assets. Musk’s net worth is similar, but more volatile, as we have seen lately. But this does not demonstrate Fugger’s true financial might in his time. In his book,The Richest Man Who Ever Lived: The Life and Times of Jacob Fugger, Greg Steinmetz states that when Fugger died in 1525, his wealth amounted to 2% of Europe’s GDP at a time when Europe was an economic powerhouse and there was no US. In comparison, Musk’s peak net worth was lower as a proportion of the US economy.