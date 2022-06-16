Elon Musk or Warren Buffett? Who’s got it right on EVs

BYD’s arrangement with Tesla hasn’t been outlined clearly yet, but the Chinese company is likely to supply Teslas with its Blade battery — an innovative take on the decades-old lithium-iron-phosphate formulation. It has focused on this chemistry, instead of the nickel-cobalt-manganese variety used by several peers, because it is more efficient in terms of space, energy density and range. It’s safer, too, with a newly introduced cell-to-body structure. Meanwhile, the EV and battery maker has largely been able to circumvent supply chain issues because of its tight relationship with suppliers, and has consistently rolled out a line of cars. As part of its vertically integrated business model, BYD has been actively looking to secure resources like lithium.