Elon Musk’s Community Notes Feature on X is helping fight misinformation
Summary
- Twitter had fact-checkers whose identity and scientific credentials were unknown. Several studies have pitted crowdsourcing against professional fact checkers and found it works just as well for checking news accuracy. Thank the wisdom of crowds.
After Elon Musk bought Twitter (now X) in 2022, the social media company got rid of many of its moderators, slashed the system whereby users could flag tweets for review, and ramped up a different system to fight misinformation—a form of crowdsourcing called Community Notes. A wave of outrage followed these changes. But the Community Notes feature has the benefit of transparency and shows scientific and medical merit. And a new academic review suggests it’s working—a least for scientific issues.