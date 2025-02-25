Elon Musk’s DOGE may have a lesson or two to learn from Malaysia
Summary
- Kuala Lumpur is aiming to equip its bureaucracy with GenAI assistants, not replace workers. Importantly, the country’s government isn’t secretive about its adoption of Google’s Gemini AI tools for governance.
Would you trust artificial intelligence to help run your country? Malaysia is doing just that. The Southeast Asian nation announced a plan to roll out Google’s Gemini AI tools to nearly half a million civil servants as part of a broader top-down push to make its workforce more efficient and help with the more tedious parts of governing.