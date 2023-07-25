Elon Musk’s X looks too far off the mark as a ‘super app’ shot

Musk claimed to be acting on an original vision for ‘X’ that he had since he bought the X.com domain name in 1999. Later, wise people advised that PayPal was a better name for a payments provider. That advice helped earn Musk his fortune. Decades on, Musk [still seems] fixated on ‘X’, apparently not content with it being merely the name of one of his children. Evidently lacking sensible people in his ear, Musk may think the X name can help transform Twitter into a ‘super app’ in the mould of China’s WeChat. The Tencent service has around 1.3 billion users and combines multiple services within one immensely powerful app. Other examples include Grab, which offers ride-share, food and financial services in Southeast Asia. On the surface, it should be straightforward to emulate the success of those apps, particularly with the head-start of owning a popular social network that people check multiple times a day. But the promised land of an American super app has been elusive to companies bigger, richer and smarter than X. Western consumers, as well as being more stuck in their ways when it comes to payments and banking, have proven less amiable to having one company control so many things in their lives.