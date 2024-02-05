Elon Musk should ensure that Neuralink is more transparent

When researchers at Elon Musk’s Neuralink implanted a chip in someone’s brain, they were working under a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. But that doesn’t mean this experiment was safe or ethical. FDA permission only extended to willing volunteers with severe paralysis, like quadriplegia or ALS. But when Musk announced in an X post that the company had carried out the procedure on its first subject, he didn’t specify which condition the person suffered, how severe it was, how this patient gave consent, what benefit the doctors hoped to achieve, or whether the implant had helped the patient.

This secrecy creates an ethical problem. To advance, medical science must take some risks, no doubt, but society and the scientific community limit those risks with rules and ethical standards. Ethicists can’t say if Neuralink’s experiments are within those bounds. Musk’s X post did not give enough information.

In principle, an implant could restore the ability to communicate in someone unable to move or speak. Earlier experiments by other researchers have enabled people to move a cursor or robotic arm by thinking—the electronic device was able to translate brain activity into usable signals.

Musk has said that his ultimate goal is to equip the public with brain implants that enhance our cognitive abilities and help humans keep up with AI. It’s possible that the road toward these grandiose visions will channel money and expertise towards technology that can help the most severely disabled members of society, but it’s also possible someone will be harmed or killed.

In 1999, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania had secured FDA clearance for human experiments with early gene therapy. They accidentally killed an 18-year-old volunteer named Jesse Gelsinger. That experiment was way more transparent than Musk’s endeavour. Other implant experiments to restore function and communication to the profoundly paralysed have also been more transparent.

The chip Neuralink developed is very different from existing designs. As described in detail last year by Ashlee Vance, the quarter-dollar-coin-sized implant has hundreds of tiny electrodes strung along a series of flexible threads and replaces cumbersome wired connections to implanted batteries with wireless ones. The device can be inserted using a specially designed robot. But its innovative features doesn’t mean it’ll work better than existing designs when implanted in humans.

In my column on non-invasive brain imaging studies last year, I reported that researchers told me they hoped to help people with a terrifying condition called locked-in syndrome, which can happen from the degenerative disease ALS or after an injury or stroke. People suffering from such conditions deserve to benefit from new technology, but they also deserve safe, ethical and transparent experiments. After the patient died in the 1999 gene therapy trial, investigators found that researchers had ignored warning signs of unexpected inflammation and rushed ahead anyway. They were apparently in a race for scientific fame and fortune.

Musk seems to be in a race not only to beat rivals developing other implants, but to stay ahead of potentially hostile AI. But at this point, the nature of any threat posed by AI is not understood. It’s also not clear there would be a benefit to implanting chips in thousands or even millions of healthy people’s brains.

That Musk’s motives do not seem aligned with the best interests of Neuralink’s experimental subjects is another reason medical ethicists are expressing doubts. New York University medical ethicist Arthur Caplan noted that reporters uncovered examples of botched Neuralink experiments that caused pain and suffering in monkeys.

Law professor and ethicist Henry Greely, director of the Stanford programme on neuroscience and society, said it’s common for private firms to be secretive about drugs and medical devices, but that secrecy is not in the best interest of patients. He considers Neuralink’s invasive brain procedure particularly worrisome.

The Silicon Valley ethos of ‘move fast and break things’ has generally failed in healthcare, said Greely, who told me he has visited the Neuralink headquarters and found it a chaotic place. He’s also doubtful about Musk’s visions for endowing humans with the capacity to communicate directly through brain activity. The unfiltered nature of such conversations might be uncomfortable. Elon Musk may dream of a day when people are directly wired into the internet and each other, but most of us do not. The future of brain implants isn’t one of super-productive cyborgs, but of restoring basic human functions to people who have lost them. ©bloomberg