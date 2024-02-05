Elon Musk should ensure that Neuralink is more transparent
Summary
- Musk has not yet revealed key details of his company’s recent human implant and his grand vision raises ethical questions.
When researchers at Elon Musk’s Neuralink implanted a chip in someone’s brain, they were working under a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. But that doesn’t mean this experiment was safe or ethical. FDA permission only extended to willing volunteers with severe paralysis, like quadriplegia or ALS. But when Musk announced in an X post that the company had carried out the procedure on its first subject, he didn’t specify which condition the person suffered, how severe it was, how this patient gave consent, what benefit the doctors hoped to achieve, or whether the implant had helped the patient.