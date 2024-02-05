Elon Musk should ensure that Neuralink is more transparent

The Silicon Valley ethos of ‘move fast and break things’ has generally failed in healthcare, said Greely, who told me he has visited the Neuralink headquarters and found it a chaotic place. He’s also doubtful about Musk’s visions for endowing humans with the capacity to communicate directly through brain activity. The unfiltered nature of such conversations might be uncomfortable. Elon Musk may dream of a day when people are directly wired into the internet and each other, but most of us do not. The future of brain implants isn’t one of super-productive cyborgs, but of restoring basic human functions to people who have lost them. ©bloomberg