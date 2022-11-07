Musk should get real on Twitter’s feudal effects

First, note that Twitter Inc has been taken private by Musk, which gives its operations an extra layer of opacity to go with the hugely concentrated power he wields over it. If the platform turns on his whim, users must either grin and bear it or leave. Second, Musk’s call for blue-tick equality is not as impressive as it may seem. Paying users have been promised a package that privileges their tweets over others’ in replies, mentions and searches. This amounts to a reshuffle of the platform’s elite by a willingness to pay. For accounts whose authenticity has already been verified, the scheme is extortive. It has been amply clear that Musk overpaid for the platform and now needs new streams of revenue, no matter how modest, to supplement its weak advertising inflows and help reduce its losses. Analysts say the billionaire’s buyout has saddled its books with such an outsized loan that its annual interest outgoes alone will require a big boost in cash flows. Even if a sizeable chunk of its global base of active users—almost 240 million of them with about a tenth in India—is ready to pay for web-casting their tweets, it still doesn’t assure the business a path to profitability. This being so, the conclusion that Twitter is just a hobby horse for Musk, as his own utterances had led observers to suspect, is hard to escape.