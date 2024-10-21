Musk’s SpaceX has taken significant leaps in space exploration
Summary
- The company’s breakthroughs go beyond cost-effective reusable rockets for space launches. It has had many tech spinoffs, while its Starlink has democratized internet access. Its innovations serve not just humanity’s future, but also the present.
In 1969, Neil Armstrong took his historic step onto the lunar surface and declared, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." This profound moment not only marked humanity’s first journey to another celestial body, but a new era of space exploration that inspired generations.