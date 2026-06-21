Musk's dominion: how a SpaceX-Tesla merger could be large enough to rival Nvidia on market cap

The market is doing that job already, and quickly. These are early days for SpaceX stock, of course. Its current price is even less tethered to reality than is usual for a Musk-led company, given the confluence of its limited free float ahead of lockups expiring, the start of options trading, plus lingering IPO hype before any formal results. Still, if SpaceX’s relative ascendence versus Tesla holds, it would smoothen an all-stock deal.