Musk's dominion: how a SpaceX-Tesla merger could be large enough to rival Nvidia on market cap

For Elon Musk, the public market debut of SpaceX could hardly have gone better. It priced at the dictated $135 per share and has since jumped by almost half, adding more than $870 billion in just three trading sessions to an already huge market capitalization.
At over $2.6 trillion last week, SpaceX rivals Amazon, the far more profitable tech giant whose chairman is Musk’s great rival in rockets, Jeff Bezos. Along the way, Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire.
SpaceX has also well and truly eclipsed Musk’s other company with a gravity-defying stock, Tesla. If the present trend holds, that should make it much easier for Musk to merge them into one sprawling, listed, multi-trillion-dollar empire, potentially rivalling Nvidia for the title of the world’s most valuable listed company.