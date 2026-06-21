Musk's dominion: how a SpaceX-Tesla merger could be large enough to rival Nvidia on market cap

For Elon Musk, the public market debut of SpaceX could hardly have gone better. It priced at the dictated $135 per share and has since jumped by almost half, adding more than $870 billion in just three trading sessions to an already huge market capitalization.
For Elon Musk, the public market debut of SpaceX could hardly have gone better. It priced at the dictated $135 per share and has since jumped by almost half, adding more than $870 billion in just three trading sessions to an already huge market capitalization.
At over $2.6 trillion last week, SpaceX rivals Amazon, the far more profitable tech giant whose chairman is Musk’s great rival in rockets, Jeff Bezos. Along the way, Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire.
At over $2.6 trillion last week, SpaceX rivals Amazon, the far more profitable tech giant whose chairman is Musk’s great rival in rockets, Jeff Bezos. Along the way, Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire.
SpaceX has also well and truly eclipsed Musk’s other company with a gravity-defying stock, Tesla. If the present trend holds, that should make it much easier for Musk to merge them into one sprawling, listed, multi-trillion-dollar empire, potentially rivalling Nvidia for the title of the world’s most valuable listed company.
Musk’s assiduous melding of narratives at the two companies, centred on artificial intelligence (AI), provides a strong rationale for him to combine them, as does his evident desire for greater control over Tesla and that company’s faltering growth and imminent cash burn.
That logic, and Musk’s dominant role at both companies, creates a potential conflict of interest because it would advantage the likely acquirer, SpaceX—where Musk has far greater control and now derives the vast majority of his net worth—if Tesla became relatively cheaper.
The market is doing that job already, and quickly. These are early days for SpaceX stock, of course. Its current price is even less tethered to reality than is usual for a Musk-led company, given the confluence of its limited free float ahead of lockups expiring, the start of options trading, plus lingering IPO hype before any formal results. Still, if SpaceX’s relative ascendence versus Tesla holds, it would smoothen an all-stock deal.
The exchange ratio, which shows how many SpaceX shares would need to be handed over to cover one Tesla share, tells the story. That number has fallen 32% already. SpaceX was valued about $266 billion more than Tesla when it priced. That has widened to $1.1 trillion.
A gap like that represents an open invitation for consolidation.
A critical aspect of such a deal, perhaps the key aspect, would be Musk’s resulting level of control. He has an iron-clad grip on SpaceX already—with a dual-class structure giving him 84% voting power at the initial public offering (IPO)—and a much lower stake in Tesla, below 20%, including restricted stock units. Given that, the greater the valuation gap in favour of SpaceX, the higher Musk’s control of a combined company.
By my reckoning, SpaceX could offer Tesla a one-third takeover premium on its current price and Musk might still end up with pro forma voting control of about 74%.
This would imply a valuation for Tesla of just more than $2 trillion, which could go a long way in persuading shareholders to vote for it, especially given the company’s deteriorating financials.
It would also provide Musk the added bonus of unlocking the first tranche of his $1 trillion compensation package at Tesla—the rest would disappear—which would convert into more SpaceX shares.
All else equal, and with the big assumption that SpaceX’s own price remained resilient, such a deal would come with a headline valuation of almost $5 trillion, rivalling Nvidia’s market cap.
In any normal situation, a cash-burning company buying another cash-burning company at a premium, and both of them being run by the same person, would trigger a selloff and shareholder revolt.
At roughly $2 trillion, SpaceX would be paying 138 times forward Ebitda for Tesla, and the position of SpaceX’s other shareholders would be diluted from around 50% to less than a third.
But none of this is normal anyway. We are talking about the biggest IPO in history, for a loss-making company, and then nearly $900 billion added to the market cap in three days. SpaceX investors not named Elon Musk happily signed up already for a shareholder structure that makes their Class A position essentially powerless when it comes to votes.
They were also fine with SpaceX having paid $250 billion for Musk’s other side gig and cash furnace xAI. Tesla shareholders have more control in theory, but Musk’s centrality to the value of their stock, along with a supine board, mean the reality is somewhat less than the theory.
And while we do not have details yet, there is almost certainly a sizable overlap in the two companies’ investor bases, which may explain the relative pressure on Tesla shares as some liquidate those holdings to fund their SpaceX purchases.
If early trading trends are telling us anything, it is that Musk’s fans want him to get the whole gang together and rule it untrammelled. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy.