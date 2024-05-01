Opinion
Elon Musk shows why India can’t take China-plus-one narrative for granted
Mint SnapView 6 min read 01 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Summary
- The world’s discomfort with China, Washington-Beijing geopolitical tensions, and trade and tech wars had begun to lull India into thinking that all is at last in place for our manufacturing sector to take off
Barely a week after Elon Musk excused himself from a much-publicized trip to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tesla’s boss touched down in China for an unannounced visit on Monday. Earlier, announcing that he would not be landing in Delhi, Musk cited "very heavy Tesla obligations" as the reason.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less