Why regretful tweets can’t fix Musk’s Tesla mess
Summary
Elon Musk’s credibility has taken further hits it cannot afford after his public spat with US President Donald Trump. His erratic behaviour enabled by a silent board, coupled with Tesla’s underperformance, do not inspire investor confidence. Musk will need a lot more than tweets to fix this mess.
Sometime in the wee hours of Wednesday, Elon Musk shared a pang of contrition: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."
