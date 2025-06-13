Why regretful tweets can’t fix Musk’s Tesla mess

The episode threatened to overshadow Tesla’s big robotaxi launch in Austin. Tuesday’s video clip came in the nick of time. Where this vehicle lay on the spectrum of ‘self-driving’ is unclear. While there is no one visible in the driving seat, it looks as if there may be someone sitting in the passenger seat, and the vehicle is also being closely followed by another Tesla. As I wrote recently, Tesla’s robotaxi launch looks likely to involve a limited operating domain twinned with a lot of remote support.