CEO pay is hitting stratospheric levels—Should society step in to limit excessive compensation?
Summary
Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay package, while duly conditional, raises more than eyebrows—it spotlights a need to ensure equal opportunity for all, while also lifting the real wages of workers. Extraordinary executive rewards mustn’t come at the expense of fairness and broad-based prosperity.
Elon Musk is 55 years old. He is already the world’s richest man, with an estimated current net worth of about $480 billion. Contingent on meeting certain performance criteria at Tesla Inc, he could well become the world’s first trillionaire.
