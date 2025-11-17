The ratio of the annual compensation of the median Fortune 500 CEO to the median worker in the US has held steady for two decades at about 200:1, though both have risen in nominal terms. At one end are companies like McDonald’s, where this ratio is nearly 2,000:1. While not included in public company figures, hedge fund managers like Ken Griffin of Citadel and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater are routinely paid over $1 billion a year. For the UK, the pay ratio for FTSE 100 company CEOs to the median worker is 75:1.