Elusive jobs: how AI will demand even greater patience of India’s unemployed youth

In an article in 2023 in Mint, one of the authors of this article wrote, “The ability to code is a top-rated skill today. It will soon be replaced by skills that are more challenging to acquire… Resourcefulness, integrative thinking and articulation are likely to become far more valuable and necessary than basic coding and programming.” This remains true. The same will hold for skills such as marketing, sales and negotiation, areas where judgement and persuasion matter more than the process.