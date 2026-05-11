India’s unemployment debate is missing a crucial dimension: time. Time spent waiting is a loss at any age, but especially so in one’s youth. For both the individual and the country, it is a loss of prime productive years.
Elusive jobs: how AI will demand even greater patience of India’s unemployed youth
SummaryData shows that young Indians spend an extraordinarily long time waiting for the right job opportunity to show up. The rise of AI will probably elongate the wait. This is a worry. Who’ll support them till they find suitable employment?
India’s unemployment debate is missing a crucial dimension: time. Time spent waiting is a loss at any age, but especially so in one’s youth. For both the individual and the country, it is a loss of prime productive years.
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