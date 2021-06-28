Emerging economies must heed the World Bank’s subtle warnings

The World Bank’s second warning concerns inflation. The long chapter in June’s GEP titled “Emerging Inflation Pressures: Cause for Alarm?" lays it all out. Anyone reading that section will realize that the question mark is there only to soften the jolt. An exclamation point would have been more appropriate. Economists know how little they know about inflation. We compensate by being over-cautious and advocating harsh preventive policy measures at the first sign of rising prices. And the current situation is worrying. Inflation usually declines during recessions. But, of the five global recessions of the last half-century, the drop in inflation during this pandemic-induced downturn has been the most muted. Furthermore, inflation has risen faster since May this year than at the end of previous recessions.