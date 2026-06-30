An emerging economy’s exchange rate policy is not always about economics. Here's why

The Indian rupee has regained some of the ground it lost against the US dollar in recent months. It traded at 94.63 to a dollar at the close of day on Monday. This is a recovery from the 96.83 level that it touched on 20 May. The interim peace deal between the US and Iran, subsequent decline in international energy prices and policy measures to attract more dollars to the Indian economy have all helped the rupee’s external value recover.
Much the same happened in 2013. It was almost the same story as what we have seen this year. India’s balance of payments deteriorated, though under different circumstances.
India then had a wide current account deficit, while the trade gap is far more modest today. The problem was not an overheated economy, but a drying up of international capital flows into the economy. The rupee had slipped to 68.81 against the dollar on 28 August 2013. It was back at 61.52 a month later.