Don't just upgrade products, invent new use cases for technology
Summary
- While upgrading old use cases for products and creating new ones both constitute innovation, to unlock value from emerging technologies, firms should question longstanding assumptions about the way things are done and redefine how AI and other new technology can be used.
From artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles to blockchain and composites, we are in a golden age of innovation. To unlock value from these technologies, though, businesses must transform themselves, and, according to a McKinsey and Company study, over 70% of such efforts fall short.