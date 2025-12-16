Macron: It’s vital for the world to remain committed to the Paris Agreement of 2015

It has been 10 years since the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris (CoP-21), where 195 states made a historic commitment to work together to keep the long-term rise in global temperatures well below 2° Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the rise to no more than 1.5° Celsius. France played its part in making this great moment of universal solidarity a success. A decade later, we can be proud of how far we have come.