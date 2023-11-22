Empathetic educators offer lessons on ideal leadership in thought and deed
Summary
- Leaders aren’t all of one kind and we must acknowledge the impressions that teachers make on us. They are relevant examples for today’s workforce, which requires different management styles than the command-and-control hierarchies of yesteryear.
A school expedition to reach the Chanderkhani Pass had gone wrong. A severe snowstorm overnight had exacerbated the exhaustion of a group of boys and girls, prompting the headmaster leading the trek in Kullu to turn back. Decades on, one of the students on the trek recalls there were no lectures on perseverance or the need to toughen up. Instead, the headmaster used humour to rally their spirits. The headmaster was Shomie Das, then at The Lawrence School, Sanawar.