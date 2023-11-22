Empathetic educators offer lessons on ideal leadership in thought and deed

I was a student at Mayo College a half century ago, when Das was principal there. I remain a life-long agnostic about boarding school education, but hero-worshipped him and his late wife Phiroza for their warmth and irreverent humour. Going to the principal’s house was routine and fun. Decades on, we exchange emails and phone calls every couple of months. He insisted I stop calling him ‘Sir’ a long time ago, saying it made him feel like a bank manager. On his last visit to Bengaluru, Das, now 88, was chief guest at an old boys’ cricket match between Doon and Mayo. I have a photo of him listening intently to a youngster, who wasn’t even born when Das was principal at Mayo, talk about his agricultural trading business. Still with lessons for us to learn, Das gently pointed out that it was a pity that alumni from the two schools were sitting separately. I made amends and had a delightful afternoon. A recent conversation with Bose was about a 30-year-old ex-student who needs a kidney replacement. Her face was clouded over with worry and the stress of planning a course of treatment and being a de facto parent to the youngster who is an orphan. Bose says a big influence has been American writer David Brooks, who in The Road to Character and the recently published How to Know a Person, lays out principles for being a better listener and a more empathetic person. In thought and deed, Das and Bose have lived by those principles to the benefit of generations of students.