Parliament will be adjourned sine die today. The bill for empowering the government to privatise Public Sector Banks (PSBs) was on the list of business for the winter session but didn’t get taken up. This is a setback, but not entirely unexpected after PSB employees struck work last week in an effort to mobilise public support for retaining government ownership.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the government's intention to privatise PSBs as part of Budget 2021-22 in February this year. On Tuesday, she informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question that the Union Cabinet has still not taken the decision on which two of the 12 PSBs it will privatise, which suggests that the decision may be to go slow. The upcoming state assembly election in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh may have tilted the political calculation, as happened for the now-repealed farm laws.

The striking PSB employees’ line of argument has a familiar ring to it. Not unlike the farmers who opposed the now-repealed farm laws, the narrative sought to be spun is that PSBs privatisation is a sell-out to corporate vested interests, rendering citizens’ savings vulnerable to looting and frauds. The reasoning offered at the time of nationalising banks decades ago is being bandied out again: Private banks will not service the poor and the unbanked. It’s time to bury these ghosts. Haven’t private mobile phone service providers demonstrated greater success in linking rural, remote and poor consumers than state-owned BSNL and MTNL? Social objectives can be farmed out, as Raghuram Rajan had argued when he was governor of Reserve Bank of India, for a price or subsidy to private banks. If anything, the social-cause argument only supports the case for privatisation. Private banks are operating in creamy places, cherry picking customers. PSBs are left with the difficult markets in poorer districts. Urban and semi-urban consumers have been shifting to private banks.

Ownership of banks is too expensive a price to pay for the social cause that the private sector can serve with efficiency. PSBs are plunged into crisis every few years, requiring infusion of taxpayer money that could otherwise be spent for development purposes. Opponents of privatisation say that regulation as stringent as that for private banks and freedom from political and bureaucratic control and influence are the right set of solutions for strengthening PSBs. True, but they have proved just as tough. Sitharaman’s predecessors in previous governments tried, without much success, to rally political support for reforming and privatising PSBs. Number of expert committees set up in the tenures of subsequent governments over the last 30 years have established beyond doubt the economic logic for these reforms. Yet they remain pending.

There’s unlikely to be much political gain from dithering. The general impression that money held in government banks is safer than in private banks may no longer be accurate. Private banks are cornering a larger share of new deposits than PSBs. This when they have the advantage of government funds being held with them. Means while consumer confidence in private banks is certainly not less, consumers are choosing to bank with them for their quality of service.

Who gains the most from stalling privatisation of PSBs? Employees. Job security is the worst for commercial business. Non-performing assets are far lower in private banks than in PSBs. Rajan's successor, Urjit Patel, showed in his book last year that the difference in productivity is as stark. The revenue per employee net of cost per employee is 50 percent higher in private banks. Patel calculates that if PSBs paid their employees on an average what private banks do, they would save ₹380 billion annually. Earlier the reform takes place, the better it is for consumers and taxpayers, including the poor that pay indirect taxes on consumption of something as small as a matchbox.

