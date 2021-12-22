Employees alone are beneficiaries of stalled bank privatisation

The striking PSB employees’ line of argument has a familiar ring to it. Not unlike the farmers who opposed the now-repealed farm laws, the narrative sought to be spun is that PSBs privatisation is a sell-out to corporate vested interests, rendering citizens’ savings vulnerable to looting and frauds. The reasoning offered at the time of nationalising banks decades ago is being bandied out again: Private banks will not service the poor and the unbanked. It’s time to bury these ghosts. Haven’t private mobile phone service providers demonstrated greater success in linking rural, remote and poor consumers than state-owned BSNL and MTNL? Social objectives can be farmed out, as Raghuram Rajan had argued when he was governor of Reserve Bank of India, for a price or subsidy to private banks. If anything, the social-cause argument only supports the case for privatisation. Private banks are operating in creamy places, cherry picking customers. PSBs are left with the difficult markets in poorer districts. Urban and semi-urban consumers have been shifting to private banks.