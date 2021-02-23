Employers planning to go the gig economy way should think again

While attractive, organizations have found it challenging even in the past to engage and manage a gig workforce that they have under-invested in. Aligning a group of geographically-dispersed temporary workers with company culture has been another challenge. For firms seeking to explore these new business models and transition to them, the UK ruling and its ramifications will throw a spanner in the works. Even as the future of work in India gets reimagined, companies desirous of moving onto gig platforms involving a variety of blue-collar and white-collar functions will need to carefully work out the legal aspects of such a transition. Policymakers will need to look at the regulatory aspects of such a transition, and ensure that the interests of both parties are balanced. They must also take into consideration the macroeconomic implications of an economy that is always ‘temporarily’ at full employment.