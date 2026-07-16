Employers should not be surprised by the flight of their star employees in pursuit of happiness

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. But when the going is good, should the tough start leaving? There are more than a handful of employees who get jittery when their taut relationship with the employer becomes much too comfortable and predictable.
It is like the unsettled feeling one sometimes gets while staring at a placid pool of clear water. There is an irresistible urge to churn the water a bit. Something similar rumbles when all metrics are in the green and there is no reason to quit a job but a gnawing part of you says it’s time.
Over the past 15 years of tracking people stories, I have noticed an ingrained concern across companies irrespective of their shape, size and field of business—that of losing their best hires.