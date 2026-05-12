The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), a much-improved version from earlier ones, reveals how India’s labour market is undergoing a structural transformation. Many defining features emerge from the latest annual report using the unit level data to estimate for the first time.
Employment: India’s PLFS report shows seven ways in which its labour market is undergoing a structural shift
SummaryData from India's latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) shows that a set of forces could expand opportunities and lend the country's workforce more resilience. Here are seven pointers to the future of employment.
The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), a much-improved version from earlier ones, reveals how India’s labour market is undergoing a structural transformation. Many defining features emerge from the latest annual report using the unit level data to estimate for the first time.
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