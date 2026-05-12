Employment: India’s PLFS report shows seven ways in which its labour market is undergoing a structural shift

The rural–urban decomposition makes this trend even more pronounced, with female headship in rural areas reducing the probability of casual labour by nearly 5%. It is no coincidence that women account for nearly 69% of Mudra loans and 55% of Jan Dhan accounts, while under the PM Awas Yojana (urban) 2.0, about 96% of sanctioned houses are in the name of a female head of the household or under joint ownership.