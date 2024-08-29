Opinion
Making capital costlier in relation to labour may help generate more jobs
Sudipto Mundle 5 min read 29 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- One strategy to drive resources towards sectors that employ more people is to lower the ‘wage-rental ratio,’ which broadly measures the relative cost of labour and capital. Raising the real cost of capital may not suffice, but better employment linked incentives and labour reforms could work.
India is the fastest growing major economy in the world. Yet, seen through the lens of employment, the growth story is quite gloomy. While GDP grew at 6.5-7% between 2011-12 and 2022-23, employment grew at only 1.9% annually.
