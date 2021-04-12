Empower street vendors to get India’s urban economy moving

The idea of street vending extends beyond its traditional definition, however. Seen from a wider perspective, it opens up new vistas of economic activity; it’s a form of micro-entrepreneurship that can address the unemployment challenge confronting India. Therefore, their role, needs and strengths must be factored into every aspect of urban development planning. The biggest thrust in favour of street vendors, though, would come not from the government, but from strong and conscious public patronage. In the 1970s, food trucks in the US, largely run by poor Americans, started receiving strong public patronage. As a result, these trucks managed to compete well with regular dine-in restaurants and created a niche for themselves. Today, food trucks dominate the US below-$10 breakfast and lunch market segment. According to the US government census, sales from food trucks increased 79% between 2012 and 2017. In 2018, mobile food service businesses reported an average annual payroll of $20,872 per employee, compared to $19,777 for all legal forms of organization. None of this would have been possible without the kind of patronage that pushes truck owners to innovate constantly and offer better value to their customers. Indian street vendors also need robust public patronage for them to achieve their full potential. Such patronage would build a strong business case for their growth and help eliminate the market failures that mark the country’s street-vending landscape.